HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 18.2%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 3,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
