HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 18.2%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 3,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.