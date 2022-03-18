Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.07

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.07 and traded as high as C$32.90. Hydro One shares last traded at C$32.63, with a volume of 5,188,408 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.54.

Get Hydro One alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.48. The stock has a market cap of C$19.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.