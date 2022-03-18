Hyperion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded up 54.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Hyperion has a market cap of $92.04 million and $72.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

