IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,158,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $193.68 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.73 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.11.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

