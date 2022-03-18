IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.13 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.21 and a 200-day moving average of $350.69.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

