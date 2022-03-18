IAM Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,033 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 377,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $69.59 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

