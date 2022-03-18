IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Set at C$17.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.69.

TSE:IBG opened at C$14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.43 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.78. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.80.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

