IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $140.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

