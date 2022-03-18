IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Okta by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Okta by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Okta by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,655. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

