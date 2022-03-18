IBM Retirement Fund Has $495,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

DVN opened at $57.52 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

