IBM Retirement Fund Has $598,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $273.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.52.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

