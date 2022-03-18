IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,565 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 496.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 922.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 741,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,432,000 after acquiring an additional 669,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $62.55 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.