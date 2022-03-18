IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $405.24 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.42 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

