Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $187.90

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.90 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 176.71 ($2.30). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 179.90 ($2.34), with a volume of 487,277 shares trading hands.

IBST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.96) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £736.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ibstock’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

