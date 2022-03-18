ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ICL Group traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 16,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 667,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

ICL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ICL Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $3,075,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ICL Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $119,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

