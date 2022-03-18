Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Down 4.3%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.50. 2,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 114,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

