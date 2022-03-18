ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Issues Earnings Results

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.