Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

