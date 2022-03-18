Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 851.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.52. 667,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,028. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

