India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.88. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 324,706 shares.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.