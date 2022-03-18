Infosys Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $6,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.