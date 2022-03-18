InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,808 shares of company stock worth $660,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

