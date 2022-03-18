ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
ING traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 6,577,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About ING Groep (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.