InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital to C$4.25 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of InPlay Oil to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$286.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

