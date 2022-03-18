Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Buys 5,472 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director David G. Golden acquired 5,472 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BNED traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 841,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 273,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 327,301 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,085,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 244,685 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 408,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

