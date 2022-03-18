Insider Buying: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Buys 61,700 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner bought 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $37.58. 7,097,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

