Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 262,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,287. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

