Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells 2,548 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AI traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,662. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $80.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.15.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.