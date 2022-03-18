Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells 2,548 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AI traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,662. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $80.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.15.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.