Insider Selling: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Sells 9,141 Shares of Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. 1,467,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.