Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells 2,010 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Okta stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
