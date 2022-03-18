Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $10,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Sera Prognostics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on SERA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
