Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $10,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Sera Prognostics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on SERA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

