Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells $149,500.00 in Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SND opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SND shares. TheStreet lowered Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

