Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider Sells 9,082 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Douglas Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $80,510.98.

Smart Sand stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

