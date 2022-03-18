Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Sells 2,080 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Target stock traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $220.63. 3,366,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,483. Target Co. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day moving average of $232.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $5,662,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Target by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

