InsurAce Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.59 or 0.06976650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,644.20 or 1.00000522 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00032189 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

