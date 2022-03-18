Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

IART stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $65.44. 596,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

