Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,526,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,328,801. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.