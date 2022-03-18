Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 199,748 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 199,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSG stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

