Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

