Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $30.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 264.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $256.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $229.41 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.22 and a 200-day moving average of $265.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

