Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

