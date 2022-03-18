Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 587.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $85,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

