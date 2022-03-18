Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $371.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.62 and its 200-day moving average is $550.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.