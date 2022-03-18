Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

IPAR stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $313,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $778,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

