International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

