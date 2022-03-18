International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 3108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.
In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $829.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.52.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.