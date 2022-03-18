International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 3108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $829.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

