InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

IVT stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

