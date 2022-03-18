Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Blossom Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 613,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 971,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $635,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,503. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

