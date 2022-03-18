Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.12% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.69. 147,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,382. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

