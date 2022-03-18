Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $70.14.

